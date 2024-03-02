Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,023 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $1,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 112.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 206.46%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

