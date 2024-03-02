Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NewMarket by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 153.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 391.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $315,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $643.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.43. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $334.88 and a 1-year high of $644.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.49 and a 200-day moving average of $519.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

