Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.77.

NYSE CWAN opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.55, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 251,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 119,775 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

