Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $2,412,598.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $4,154,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $2,412,598.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,406,551.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,706 shares of company stock worth $94,376,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $99.96 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

