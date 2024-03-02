CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,472 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMS opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

