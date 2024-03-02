Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.23% from the stock’s current price.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 553,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 153.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 2,626,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,926,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

