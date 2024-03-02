Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

