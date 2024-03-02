Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $4.30

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $4.50 to $4.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

COMP stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

