Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 19,040 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $46,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,799. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

