Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 86,333 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 303.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MRC Global worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $96,000.
MRC Global Stock Up 4.0 %
NYSE MRC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
