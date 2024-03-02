Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 86,333 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 303.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MRC Global worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

MRC Global Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE MRC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

