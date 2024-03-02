Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Ennis worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 423,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ennis by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ennis by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 111,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 105,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBF stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

