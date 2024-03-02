Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 34,785 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

