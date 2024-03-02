Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 74,742 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Infinera worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Infinera by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

