Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $803.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

