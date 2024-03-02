Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

