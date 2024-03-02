Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 171.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

