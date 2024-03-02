Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

