Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Trustmark worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 87.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 244.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 30.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

