Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

VIV stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

