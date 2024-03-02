Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.18 Million in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

