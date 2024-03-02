Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

