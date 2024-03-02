Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,878 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 1.3 %

OSG stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,318,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.