Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OABI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

