Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $68.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.