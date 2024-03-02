Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $13,510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,800 shares of company stock worth $165,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

