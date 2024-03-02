Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 112,474 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,474 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Landsea Homes worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 722,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 409,278 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $497.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

