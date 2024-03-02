Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,589 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Veracyte worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 533.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

