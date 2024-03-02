Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 341,707 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 278.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,707 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of 8X8 worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $348.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.53.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

