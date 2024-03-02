Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 7,031 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Brady worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brady by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

