Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,445 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

