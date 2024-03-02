Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 221,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,903. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

