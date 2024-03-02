Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 302.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,418,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 1,065,992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,777 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 724,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI opened at $13.42 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.