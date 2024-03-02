Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,413 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $12,703,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $272.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.