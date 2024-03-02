Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,026 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a P/E ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

