Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,991 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $62.95 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.