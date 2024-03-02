Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.21 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

