Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 698.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 238,593 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,360,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

