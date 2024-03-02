Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,548,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 131,367 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,694,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $7,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.