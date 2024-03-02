Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $1,245,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

