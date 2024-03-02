CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.52% of CoreCard worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreCard by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 272,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCard Price Performance

CoreCard stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. CoreCard Co. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

