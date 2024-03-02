CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.35

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 154532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 122,886 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,530,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

