CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $134.04 and last traded at $132.58, with a volume of 14175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

