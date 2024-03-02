Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $171.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

