Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CRDO opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,936,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock valued at $55,600,615. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

