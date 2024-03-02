Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,056,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

