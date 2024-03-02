Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 160,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $57,850,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFR opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

