Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

CMLS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

