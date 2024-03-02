Curtis C. Griffith Sells 50,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 50,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,344,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

South Plains Financial stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 193.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

