CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

