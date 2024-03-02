DA Davidson Weighs in on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

